Mace Desilets helps his daughter Ellie drop her line into Salmon Arm Bay during the 2017 kids’ fishing derby in Salmon Arm. (Jim Elliot / Salmon Arm Observer)

Family Fishing Weekend hits the Okanagan for Father’s Day

Families across the Okanagan will take in Family Fishing Weekend from June 14-16.

What better way to celebrate Father’s Day than fishing with dad?

The 20th anniversary of Family Fishing Weekend will be taking place throughout the province over Father’s Day weekend, June 15 and 16.

No prior fishing experience is necessary and hands-on instruction, as well as loaner equipment, will be available.

“It has been exciting to watch families become engaged with fishing through these events,” said Jessica Yarwood, Family Fishing Society of BC provincial co-ordinator.

“By providing gear and instruction in a fun environment, the events are very accessible to families with children of all ages.”

READ MORE: Rainbow trout are in Polson Park’s pond for the free fish for kids

There will be 24 various free events held across the Thompson Okanagan region.

“We are excited to see the growth of these events and how they have evolved into a fundamental family tradition in many communities,” added Cam Aronetz, Family Fishing Society of BC president.

“We would love to see fishing with dad on Father’s Day become the equivalent of Mother’s Day brunch with mom.”

The family fishing society was established in 2001 to encourage new anglers as well as promote and co-ordinate angling initiatives geared towards youth and family participation.

This will be the 20th year of the licence-free fishing weekend.

READ MORE: Go Fish program returns to encourage kids to fish

For more information about event times and locations, check out the website bcfamilyfishing.com.

Previous story
Map tracks GPS-equipped bald eagles throughout B.C.

Just Posted

Two-year-old Salmon Arm girl fighting leukemia

Extended family sets up GoFundMe page to support six-month treatment in Vancouver

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: clouds and expected rain

Clouds and rain expected throughout the weekend; Environment Canada is calling for a sunny start to next week

Salmon Arm meeting to begin new relationship for First Nations, local governments

First of annual meetings will help establish regular, meaningful communication

Salmon Arm mother upset after angry movie mob vents on 15-year-old daughter

Theatre manager apologizes for technical problems, shocked by behaviour of moviegoers

Silverbacks announce new voice on the play-by-play

Nathan Kanter to broadcast all 58 regular season games plus four exhibition games and playoffs

Okanagan wildlife artist named Ducks Unlimited Canada Artist of the Year

Terry Isaac is a wildlife artist who uses acrylic and board as his medium

Map tracks GPS-equipped bald eagles throughout B.C.

Residents are able to get a glimpse into the daily life of a bald eagle

Bravery above and beyond the call of duty by Okanagan man’s father

The late Lt. Archibald Eric James Sudbury helped storm France’s beaches on D-Day and more

Therapeutic animal farm in Okanagan celebrates 10th anniversary

Arion Therapeutic Farm will have free admisson in memory of co-founder Toppy Cowen June 9

Crews battle 100 hectare grass fire west of Kamloops as dry conditions continue

Sabiston Creek is raging due to strong winds

1,700 cans, 526 oz of whiskey, helicopters but no arrests at B.C. village house party

RCMP say no laws were broken at the ‘rather large’ party

Canadian shoppers want green packaging, but reluctant to pay more: study

Only about 38 per cent of respondents were willing to pay more

Toronto kicks off series of ceremonies marking 75th anniversary of D-Day

Canadian War Museum historian Tim Cook called the 75th anniversary especially significant

Okanagan teen gets biking confidence with new artificial limb

Haddessah Block gets some help for a favourite activity

Most Read