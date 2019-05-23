Family supports find home at newly opened Shuswap Family Centre

Gathering celebrates grand opening of centre’s new location at 681 Marine Park Drive NE

The move was worth the wait for the Shuswap Family Resource and Referral Society, which celebrated the grand opening of their new Shuswap Family Centre on Thursday, May 23.

At the front door of the renovated building at 681 Marine Park Drive NE, society director Patti Thurston was joined by staff, building tenants with the Shuswap Children’s Association and supporters for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Formerly located at the Highway 1/Alexander Street intersection, Thurston and staff wound up working from space at the Salmon Arm First United Church longer than anticipated, as they waited for work on the new Shuswap Family Centre to be completed.

“We thank Jenny Carter and her team for welcoming us there and we definitely stayed longer than 60 days,” laughed Thurston, who proceeded to thank everyone else who helped make the transition and opening of the new centre possible.

Shuswap Children’s Association executive director June Stewart was also grateful for the opening of the new facility which houses two of the association’s programs, the Nest and the Loft.

Read more: Shuswap Family Resource and Referral Society celebrates 30 years in new digs

Read more: Demand for mental health services increasing with acceptance

Read more: Generosity alive and well

“We’re a tenant in the building, we’re very happy to be part of this building, it’s a beautiful building and I know it was a labour of love to make this happen. It’s a place for families to go for help and we’re part of that helping network,” said Stewart.

For more about the Shuswap Family Centre and the programs available there, visit familyresource.bc.ca.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Gardens plant hope for Okanagan residents who were once homeless

Just Posted

Firefighters respond to gas leak on 2nd Street SE

Portion of Okanagan closed, residents of neighbouring home being asked to evacuate

UPDATE: Residents asked to manage attractants after bear sighting at school

Conservation Officer says people need to change behaviours to avoid destruction of bears

Chase RCMP see summertime spike in property crime

Thieves targeting fuel, vehicles and more in Chase, South Shuswap

Update: Unsafe U-turn to blame for collision near Chase

The crash took place on May 20 near Planter Road intersection

Clearcutting for subdivision a concern for councillor

City to prepare bylaw supporting secondary suites in proposed 40-plus lot residential subdivision

600 new campsites coming to provincial parks and recreation sites across B.C.

Tourism Minister announced half of the new spots to 13 most popular provincial parks

Okanagan housing builds hope for 52 homeless individuals

The 52 unit supported housing apartment officially opens in Vernon

Gardens plant hope for Okanagan residents who were once homeless

Turning Points, in collaberation with Briteland, bring square foot gardening to Blair Apartments

Bear spray culprit released from Penticton RCMP custody

The individual who sprayed the bear spray at Compass House on May 22 has been released

Municipalities protest after B.C. declares marijuana growing ‘farm use’

UBCM president seeks answers in letter to John Horgan government

Popular Peachland park reopens

Hardy Falls Regional Park has been closed from flood damage since 2017

Summerland students to raise voices in public speech competition

Public speaking component is included in high school English program

CMHC defends mortgage stress test changes amid calls for loosening rules

Uninsured borrowers must now show they could service their mortgage if rates rose two per cent

Okanagan mill taking two weeks downtime

Vernon-based Tolko Industries tells Armstrong employees mill will take downtime May 27 and June 3

Most Read