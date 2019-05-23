Family supports find home at newly opened Shuswap Family Centre

The move was worth the wait for the Shuswap Family Resource and Referral Society, which celebrated the grand opening of their new Shuswap Family Centre on Thursday, May 23.

At the front door of the renovated building at 681 Marine Park Drive NE, society director Patti Thurston was joined by staff, building tenants with the Shuswap Children’s Association and supporters for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Formerly located at the Highway 1/Alexander Street intersection, Thurston and staff wound up working from space at the Salmon Arm First United Church longer than anticipated, as they waited for work on the new Shuswap Family Centre to be completed.

“We thank Jenny Carter and her team for welcoming us there and we definitely stayed longer than 60 days,” laughed Thurston, who proceeded to thank everyone else who helped make the transition and opening of the new centre possible.

Shuswap Children’s Association executive director June Stewart was also grateful for the opening of the new facility which houses two of the association’s programs, the Nest and the Loft.

“We’re a tenant in the building, we’re very happy to be part of this building, it’s a beautiful building and I know it was a labour of love to make this happen. It’s a place for families to go for help and we’re part of that helping network,” said Stewart.

For more about the Shuswap Family Centre and the programs available there, visit familyresource.bc.ca.

