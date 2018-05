It may be flooding in the Silver Creek and Salmon River Valley areas, but these three boys are making the best of the soggy situation.

Much to their delight, Ben Kallies, his brother Logan Kallies and Samuel Johnson took the canoe for a spin out in the field behind the family’s home near Salmon River Road.

So far the family home has been spared the worst of the water due to pumping the water around the clock, as well as sandbagging.