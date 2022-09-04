Free fitness programs in Salmon Arm help keep older bodies healthy and flexible

Two separate short-term programs for seniors offered in mid-September

Free adult fitness classes at the SASCU Recreation Centre in Salmon Arm are returning this fall.

Starting mid-September, Choose to Move and ActivAge are three-month programs for adults 65+ who want to be more active.

Choose to Move provides older adults with motivation and support to become more active.

The program helps participants integrate activity into their daily routines in a flexible way, meet new friends and make healthy lifestyle changes.

Participants work with a trained activity coach who will develop a personalized physical activity plan. When things get challenging, participants will have support from their coach as well as a group of other seniors who are also choosing to move.

ActivAge is a group-led physical activity program for inactive seniors.

It introduces participants to physical activity and encourages them to incorporate it into their daily lives. This fun and social program will help get participants moving in a relaxed environment with like-minded people. Each class incorporates physical activities and features in-class discussions and resources to improve overall health and physical well-being.

Register for these programs at www.salmonarmrecreation.ca. All participants require an online profile to register.

If you are unable to register online, call 250-832-4044 for assistance.

