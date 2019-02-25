Salmon Arm’s first Central School on Harris Street, built in 1908, before it burned down on Jan. 31, 1917. (Photo courtesy of Salmon Arm Museum and Heritage Associan at R.J. Haney Heritage Village)

From pool to police station, many uses of city hall site recognized

Salmon Arm council approves heritage recognition for land housing city hall, Fletcher Park

You might just think of it as a necessary evil – the place you go to get a dog licence or pay your taxes.

But it turns out land currently housing Salmon Arm city hall, the law courts and Fletcher Park has been home to everything from a hockey rink and a pool to two schools, a library and a police station since settlers arrived.

City council recently approved including the 1.35 hectares of land at 450 and 500 Second Ave. NE in the city’s Community Heritage Register. That’s because it has been a community gathering place for more than 100 years, according to the Community Heritage Commission’s statement of significance.

Read more: 2016 – Street names mean much more

In 1908, Central School was built there but was short-lived, burning to the ground on a cold winter day in January 1917. Rebuilt in 1919, it carried on as a school until 1950. Two years later it became ‘city’ hall for the then-District of Salmon Arm and soon the Okanagan Union Library moved in. City hall continued in the building until 2006 when it was torn down to make way for the current but then-controversial city hall and law courts.

Read more: 2013 – Thirteen properties added to city heritage register

Read more: 2014 – Signalling a new relationship

Prior to 1915 and, perhaps, climate change, outdoor hockey was played on the site in winter, with softball and lawn bowling in summer. It was also home to a children’s playground. In 1952 the Kinsmen Club of Salmon Arm completed a wading pool on the southwest corner and, five years later, a swimming pool was added, thanks to a bequest from Fred Fletcher. That pool is now just an artifact, drained and filled with earth in 1985.

A health clinic, which also housed a seniors association, was built on the southeast corner and demolished in 2005. In the 1960s, the RCMP detachment was constructed on the northeast corner and occupied until 1999. The land was also home to a skate park from 1977 to 2007 when the current playground and spray park were built.

To help keep the history alive, a plaque will be put up onsite.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Members of Salmon Arm Kinsmen Club construct the Kin Wading Pool in Fletcher Park in the 1950s. (Photo courtesy of Salmon Arm Museum and Heritage Association at R.J. Haney Heritage Village)

Legion parade, circa 1940, beside Salmon Arm Central School on Harris Street. Members of the legion, the pipe band, children and adults gather on the school grounds. (Photo courtesy of Salmon Arm Muserum and Heritage Association at RJ Haney Heritage Village)

The District Hall of Salmon Arm, formerly the Central School, pictured in 1981. The sign reads: ‘Salmon Arm Parks Leisure Service Dept.’ (William S. Hare photographer/Salmon Arm Museum and Heritage Association at R.J. Haney Heritage Village)

Previous story
Sunny day draws many skiers out onto Salmon Arm Bay

Just Posted

Sunny day draws many skiers out onto Salmon Arm Bay

A dose of sun was in store for those who dusted off their skis and headed for the wharf on Feb. 24

Okanagan Shuswap weather: Sun, wind and clouds on this wintry day

The sun will be peeking out for the next few days and flurries are on their way

Columbia Shuswap directors endorse rail trail funds

Regional district directors seeking $13 million to help with trail from Armstrong to Sicamous

Sicamous Eagles overcome Storm in high-stakes game

The win over Kamloops helped the Eagles clinch third in their division to start playoffs

David Foster to perform at Kelowna’s Mission Hill Winery

Tickets for all the winery’s summer series are available soon.

VIDEO: ‘Green Book’ wins best picture at Academy Awards

Alfonso Cuaron, Olivia Colman and Remi Malek take home directing and acting awards

Harrison Hot Springs Resort pools reopen after Fraser Health closure

The resort said it passed the water tests done by Fraser Health for a waterborne bacteria

Kids behind phony radio call in Campbell River get a talking to

Appeal galvanized RCMP and media in attempt to locate the emergency

Coroner calls for seatbelts on buses following Humboldt crash

Sixteen people were killed and 13 others were injured in last April’s collision

Police say no threat after gun photo appears to target B.C. school

Chilliwack schools not in danger, say district officials, after post appeared on SnapChat

Baby doing well after Vancouver Island woman gives birth on a dock

The Ahousaht First Nation community is a roughly 30-minute boat ride from Tofino

Kamloops man awaits sentence after sending girl, 13, cash, pizza for a nude photo

Justin Harvey McGowan said he was ‘ashamed, embarrassed and humiliated’

Canadians Paul Massey and Domee Shi win Oscars for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘Bao’

A few other Canadians were nominated but lost at the show

VIDEO: Man killed in police-involved shooting in New Westminster

Officers responded to reports of a man with a gun behind a Walmart

Most Read