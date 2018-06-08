From the archives of the Observer

1908

It is not generally known that the official geographical name of what we call “Silver Creek” is “Spa Creek” and so it is marked on the most recent maps. However, “Silver Creek” is the official name of the post office and doubtless “Silver Creek” will be the designation of our railway station – when we get it.

Reeve Evans had the misfortune to be pitched off his horse last Friday afternoon in front of the Presbyterian manse. His horse stepped into a bad hole and fell, pitching its rider out of the saddle. Mr. Evans sustained two broken ribs, as well as getting bruised and badly shaken up. We are pleased, however, to state that he is now able to walk around and that no serious consequences are feared.

1928

Long awaited by prospective owners, the first carload of the new Ford cars arrived in Salmon Arm last week and two coach and two phaeton models have been delivered to those who were first on the list for these models. These cars had been routed for Vancouver but were diverted at Kamloops and unloaded there. They were driven here from Kamloops. C.C. Barker, manager of Dearborn motors, states that he hopes to have a further carload soon.

1948

Flood waters of Shuswap Lake have surged far past the highest mark recorded for more than 20 years. Swollen by the rapid melting of snow on the higher levels of the mountains under the intense rays of a broiling sun in an early June heat wave, the lake had reached a level of 15.6 feet on the Scotch Creek gauge Wednesday morning. Capt. Disney Poole of the Sorrento-Scotch Creek Ferry reports this figure represents a rise of two-tenths of a foot during the previous 24-hour period. The rate at which the water is rising, however, has slowed a trifle. Up until Tuesday it was going up about three-tenths of a foot a day.

For the next few weeks, members of the Salmon Arm Lawn Bowling Club will have to resort to water polo if they wish to use their property on the lakeshore. Rising waters of Shuswap Lake have flooded the green to a depth of several feet.

The deck of Salmon Arm wharf was afloat at the end of last week and almost entirely out of water. The decking pulled the spikes from the piling and floated until it reached the limit of the cables hastily fastened to prevent it from drifting away. Now the cables are holding and the deck is again submerged. Train service on the Sicamous-Okanagan branch of the CPR has been halted because the tracks are submerged along the shores of Mara Lake some distance south of Sicamous. It is reported there is about two feet of water over the rails.