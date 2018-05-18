From the archives of the Observer

1908

As the majority of our readers are aware, the new public school is now out of the contractor’s hands and is but awaiting the arrival of desks, when it will be ready for occupation. That equipment cannot come too soon when one considers the crowded nature of the present school accommodations. The new school is a one-storey frame building, lath and plastered inside, and is situated up on rising ground to the east of the town. The site is an admirable one and from the porchways in front a fine view of the lake is obtained. The classrooms number four, two on each side of, and all having two exits into, the corridor. The building being of the Mission style of architecture, ornamentation is not lavish, but the design is pleasing and ornamentation is not wanted. The roof and base are painted maroon, and the walls are crown green, trimmed with cream.

J.R.A. Richards spent Wednesday in town, inspecting progress on the Hotel Montebello. Mr. Richards informs us that the building will be lighted by electricity, supplied by a plant installed in the basement.

1918

A proclamation was published Thursday calling up for military service all men of 19 years of age who are unmarried or widowers without children. The registration on this occasion will be carried out in a different manner than heretofore. Each man affected will have to send by registered mail to Registrar Lennie at Vancouver his name, the date of this birth, his place of residence and his usual post office address. When the actual call to the colours comes, the men summoned will be notified by mail.

1928

Flood water conditions along the Salmon River, although not likely to cause much actual damage to any large acreage of crops, are nevertheless putting many farmers to considerable inconvenience. All low-lying places are flooded and sloughs are filled and overflowing. The river in many places is over its banks and the road between Silver Creek and Heywoods Corner has been closed to traffic by the provincial government owing to the water being about two feet in depth in many spots between those two places. Traffic has been rerouted via Yankee Flats. Many private bridges have been carried away by the floods and the main road bridges between Salmon Arm and Schwebs Bridge on the Vernon road have been threatened by the jamming of brush, but prompt attention by the engineer, who had the obstruction blown out, has prevented any damage to the structures. A constant watch is being kept.

Lavington marks 70th May Day

