From the archives of the Observer

1908 The amount of money set aside in the provincial estimates for public works in this riding is $15,000. Other grants of more or less local interest are the Okanagan, $38,000 (the highest), Revelstoke, $17m000, and Similkameen, $26,000.

1918 In connection with the large business in the sale of liquors now being carried on, in view of the enforcement of Dominion Prohibition on April 1, a number of unknown eastern firms are circularizing residents of the province offering liquors at phenomenally low prices. In some cases, the prices are far below the quotation of regular firms. We remind citizens that these unknown firms carry no reputation and buyers have often been disappointed. Under conditions now prevailing, persons purchasing liquors should deal with firms which have an established reputation and are willing to stand behind their shipments as to brand and quality.

1928 E. J. Stoner is in the hospital as the result of being thrown from his cutter on Tuesday morning while driving home along the valley road near the Auto Camp. The horse apparently took fright either at a dog which was jumping at its head or at a car which was coming up alongside, and bolted. Mr. Stoner was thrown out and landed on his head and, still maintaining hold of the lines, was dragged some distance. W. A. Palmer rendered immediate assistance and conveyed the injured man to his home, where medical attention was soon given. The examination disclosed that, fortunately, no bones had been broken, but Mr. Stoner was badly shaken and bruised and has an injury to the neck. He entered the hospital yesterday and, according to word today, is progressing satisfactorily.

1938 While it may not affect this city seriously, a notice sent out by the Unemployment Relief branch certainly will cause many of the larger centers to waken up. The province has been compelled, so they say, by the federal government, to put certain plans into force. Among them is one that the province will give no aid to those who for any reason are unemployable; they are the burden of the municipalities.