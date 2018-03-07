From the Observer archives

A look back on snapshots from Salmon Arm’s past

1908

“Hotel Montebello” is the name of the proposed new tourist and family hotel for Salmon Arm which J.R.A. Richards will erect if the residents are in favour of granting him a licence. The plans show that it will be a house up-to-date in every respect and one of which Salmon Arm might well be proud and other places envious. Mr. Richards comes very strongly recommended as having ability to run a first-class hotel, and being careful and conscientious in the conrol of liquor selling. The building will be a frame structure, plastered inside, of two floors, attic and ellar. There are 39 rooms, of which 24 are bedrooms.

A little after 10 p.m. on Saturday night a special CPR train passed through Salmon Arm bearing the first contingent of colonists brought out to British Columbia under the auspices of the Salvation Army. The train pulled up here to allow a number to alight who were booked for situations in various parts of the district. At Sicamous three cars were taken off the train and sent down to the Okanagan branch; this party numbered 150, 100 of which were men. About 40 will find situations in the country between here and Enderby.

1918

The government will hold a five-day packing school at the Salmon Arm Farmers’ Exchange commencing Monday next. There is room for pupils and it is hoped that everyone interestted in fruit packing will hand in their names at once. The fee is only two dollars, which is exceptionally low, the government furnishing the instructor, apples, paper, etc., and the local Exchange the room and the heating.

The desks for the Broadview school arrived in town and were taken out to the school by Mr. Chris Johnson on Monday. The school is almost completed and will open next Monday.

1928

The outstanding fact brought out yesterday at a joint meeting of all the school boards with the city and district councils was the urgent need for more school accommodation in both city and district areas. As the boards are planning to introduce the junior high or middle school at this time, and have asked the councils to present bylaws to raise funds for building further accommodation, the voters are apt to confuse the issues. Although without the introduction of the middle school idea the building required would be different and would be differently located, the cost would have to be incurred, and the trustees made out a very good case for the claim that the adoption of the three-period plan of education would be less expensive than the continuance of the present two-division system.

