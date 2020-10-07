A fundraiser was started Oct. 5, 2020, to support single Vernon father Tony Annecchini, right, whose son, Chase, four, is battling Stage 4 Neuroblastoma. (GoFundMe)

Fundraiser kicked off for single Okanagan dad whose son is battling cancer

Chase Annecchini, 4, was diagnosed with cancer this summer

“In early September, instead of starting Kindergarten in Vernon with his twin brother Tyson, Chase started chemo,” GoFundMe organizers Maria Thorneloe and Koren Cybulsky wrote.

The fundraiser has been launched to support a single father whose four-year-old son, Chase, is battling cancer.

Tony Annecchini and three of his sons were on a bicycle ride between Kekuli Bay and Wood Lake in late August — something they’ve often done. But when they got home, Chase started to complain of leg pain.

Chase was sent in for X-rays and admitted to the Vancouver Children’s Hospital two days later where he was diagnosed with Stage 4 Neuroblastoma.

“Neuroblastoma cancer attacks aggressively and within 75-90 days, it was throughout Chase’s little body, including bone marrow, lesions on his bones, his skull and a mass of threaded arteries around his kidney,” the organizers wrote.

Since Chase’s diagnoses, he has had six blood transfusions and surgery.

Chase’s dad, Tony Annecchini, grew up in Langley and calls Vernon home now, is a single father with shared custody over four sons between the ages of five and 16.

Annecchini was self-employed but has had to stop working to be there for his sons at home and little Chase, who will call the Vancouver hospital home for the next 18-24 months while he undergoes treatment.

“A long road ahead awaits while enduring all the treatments needed, away from his home, family and friends in Vernon,” the organizers wrote.

Chase is described as a happy and active boy who loves to play outside with his brothers. Now, in hospital, Chase is finding ways to have fun including occasionally racing wheelchairs down the hallways, the organizers said.

“He giggles and laughs relentlessly at the silliness his dad provides to keep his spirits up, and while he misses having fun with his brothers, he stays connected with them daily via Facetime,” they wrote. “He has had the most amazing attitude during this time and has shown strength and willpower that has blown us all away.”

Monies raised will go toward supporting the Annechinis to cover day-to-day expenses so the family can focus on Chase’s battle.

In two days, the campaign has already garnered support to the tune of $5,000.

A GoFundMe fundraiser to support Chase’s mother, and Annecchini’s former partner, Tonya, was established Sept. 27.

READ MORE: Support sought for Vernon boy battling cancer

READ MORE: New Armstrong city hall plans before council

