Fundraiser set up to held 10-year-old Summerland girl with cancer

Danica Yeoman is undergoing cancer treatment at the BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver. (Contributed)

A fundraising initiative has been set up for a 10-year-old Summerland girl undergoing chemotherapy at BC Children’s Hospital.

In July, Danica Yeoman began getting stomach pains and vomiting. Doctors initially thought it was a gastrointestinal virus, but in August, after the pains increased and following further testing, she was transported by air ambulance to BC Children’s Hospital for urgent surgery. Part of her intestine and her appendix was removed.

She was soon diagnosed with cancer and has been at the children’s hospital since mid-August.

Burkitt lymphoma is a form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and is very aggressive so Yeoman must remain at hospital for the duration of her initial treatment. Danica was to be starting Grade 6 at Summerland Middle School and is an avid dancer at Summerland School of Dance and softball player.

Friends and family have set up an account at Summerland Credit Union for donations called Dani’s Cancer Fund.

In-person donations can be made at the Summerland Credit Union, or e-transfers sent to danica.kicks.butt@gmail.com.

Yeoman’s aunt and grandmother have turned some of her artwork into cards that will be sold by donation.

Money raised will be used to cover the costs of transportation to and from Vancouver, accommodations while Yeoman is at the hospital and in follow-up care.

Any funds not needed will be donated to Ronald McDonald House and BC Children’s Hospital.

