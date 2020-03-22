Fur Brigade Trail on provincial heritage registry

Trail in Okanagan Vally was used during gold rush in late 19th century

Summerland’s 4.1-kilometre Fur Brigade Trail Linear Park was created 2006. The trail extends from Priest Camp Historic Park to the Brigade Lookout. Recently the trail was added to the Provincial Heritage Registry. This recognition will add additional protection to a trail that is estimated to be 6,000 years old. (Summerland Museum photo)

In 2006, Summerland celebrated 100 years of incorporation as a community.

One of the community’s centennial projects was the creation of the 4.1-kilometre Fur Brigade Trail Linear Park from Priest Camp Historic Park to the Brigade Lookout.

Recorded use of the trail dates back to 1811 and it was used by fur traders from 1812 to 1846.

It was used during the gold rush from 1858 to 1862 as those in search of gold made the journey to Barkerville and the Cariboo region.

The trail followed the Okanagan Valley to Fort Kamloops and Fort Alexandria.

A mural showing the trail can be seen at the IOOF Hall on Main Street in Summerland . The mural was painted by Larry Hunter.

