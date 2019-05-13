Gala raises over $121,000 for North Okanagan hospital

PHOTOS: Vernon Jubilee Hospital Gala, Smooth Operations, supports increased surgeries

It was a smooth success.

The Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation’s 23rd annual Hospital Gala got underway Saturday, May 11 at the Prestige Vernon Lodge.

This years’ event, Smooth Operations, was in support of the current campaign, OPERATION: Surgical Care for Life, to increase the number of surgeries at VJH.

More than $121,000 was raised for the cause.

Smooth Operations 2019 Hospital Gala, presented by Subway Vernon, is the first of a new era in the VJH Foundation gala history. This black-tie event included a gourmet dinner, live and silent auctions, entertainment, and more.

Entertainment for the evening included The Underground Circus, a professional circus performance company from Vancouver.

For the first time at an event in Vernon, there was a VIP room offering an exclusive experience for VIP ticket holders. The VIP room was presented by Bannister GM.

