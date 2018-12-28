Galaxy wakes up from anesthetic after a veterinarian examined her broken leg. (Photo contributed)

Galaxy the cat could use your help

SPCA staff says friendly feline requires leg amputation surgery

The stars might finally be aligning for Galaxy the cat, if she receives the help she needs.

The Shuswap branch of the BC SPCA is temporarily home to Galaxy, a one-year-old, very friendly, female black cat.

“Poor Galaxy was found in the yard of a carpentry business,” says Victoria Olynik, branch manager. “She appeared to be searching for food and shelter in the area. A staff member at the carpentry business was fortunately able to coax the kitty into her car; she then brought her to us for care.”

Related: Shuswap SPCA's free neuter/spay program

It turned out the cat had been walking around with a broken leg, clearly snapped in half — with a few bits of bone floating around.

“At this point, the only way we will be able to relieve her pain is by amputating the leg,” says Olynik. “She’s got a long way to go before she recovers, but she’s a brave girl and we know she can get through this.”

Bills for Galaxy’s care are estimated to reach more than $2,100.

If you’re able to help Galaxy, or other animals like her, the SPCA invites you to visit their medical emergency page at spca.bc.ca/medicalemergency, or donate in person at 5850 Auto Rd. SE in Salmon Arm.

