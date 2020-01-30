Gleaners get a hand from Vernon seniors

Creekside residents paired up almost 3,000 socks

Residents of Creekside Landing paired up thousands of socks that were donated to the Gleaners. (Submitted Photo)

Some local seniors have paired up to send warmth overseas.

Residents at Creekside Landing Independent Living put together almost 3,000 pairs of socks over two days.

The socks were donated to the North Okanagan Valley Gleaners by the Vernon Jubilee Hospital, as they are one-time use socks given to patients which were washed but needing to be paired up.

“They brought ‘many’ socks here and the tenants had a couple of afternoons bundling them up into pairs,” Creekside Independent Living co-ordinator Dorothy Miller said. “They have now been returned to the Gleaners and will be shipped off to where they are needed.”

While the Gleaners are primarily know for drying surplus food, preventing it from becoming waste, and turning it into dehydrated soup mixes, the group also sends other forms of support for those in need.

The Gleaners receives donations of surplus and replaced medical care equipment and supplies from area hospitals, care facilities and similar institutions. This can include beds, wheelchairs, lifts, examination tables, furniture, crutches, gowns, linens, and so on.

Medical equipment is requested by well-known and reputable mission organizations who, upon NOVG approval, arrange for pickup and shipment to locations around the world where the equipment is desperately needed.

