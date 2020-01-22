Go up in a balloon, tackle toboggan hill during Sicamous winter carnival

Penguin plunge planned for same weekend

The District of Sicamous is inviting Shuswap residents to come out and play in the snow on Feb. 15 for their annual winter carnival.

The event at Finlayson Park will feature a kids’ snowmobile track, a toboggan hill, face painting and a bounce house. Families that sign up in advance at the district office by Feb. 12 can test their skills in a snow-sculpting competition or in a winter triathlon. Hot air balloon rides will be offered for $15 per person and hot dogs and hot chocolate will be available by donation.

Most of the carnival’s attractions will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Also onsite for the carnival will be pro snowbike racer Reagan Sieg. Those in attendance will have a chance to meet and ride with him.

A penguin plunge is being held on Feb. 16 for those who want to test their fortitude in the icy waters of Shuswap Lake. The plunge will go on at noon at the Old Town Bay boat launch.

jim.elliot@saobserver.net
