The 2019 Good Citizen of the Year Carol Armstrong (middle right) with JCI Vernon members in the Winter Carnival parade. (JCI photo)

Good Citizen nominations sought in North Okanagan

Do you know someone who goes above and beyond in the community?

Now is the chance to recognize someone’s efforts of going above and beyond for their community.

The Junior Chamber International Vernon Good Citizen Committee is now accepting nominations for Vernon’s 2019 Good Citizen of the Year. Kidston and Company LLP has joined JCI Vernon as this year’s corporate sponsor. The award is given annually to celebrate and recognize an individual’s efforts in, and contribution to, our community. In 2018, Carol Armstrong received the award.

READ MORE: Carol Armstrong names Vernon’s Good Citizen of the Year

Nomination deadline is Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.

“Every year we celebrate an individual who goes above and beyond for our community. They are a volunteer with a positive influence and make Vernon a better place,” said 2020 JCI Vernon President John Dent. “While many of our fine citizens fit this description we select one such individual each year to thank for their unrelenting support of our community.”

Nominations can be e-mailed to jcivernongoodcitizen@gmail.com or mailed to JCI Vernon (PO Box 1493, Vernon B.C. V1T 6N7). The committee is asking that all nominations include: a letter describing why the nominated candidate should receive this award, a list of their contributions, and the nominator’s contact information.

The recipient will be “surprised” with the award in late January 2020. JCI Vernon will proudly escort the recipient in the Vernon Winter Carnival Parade on Feb. 8. The JCI Vernon Good Citizen Award will be officially presented at the Winter Breakout on Feb. 12.

READ MORE: Armstrong woman wins dream home

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Salmon Arm women’s experience teaching soccer in Kenya subject of documentary

Just Posted

Salmon Arm women’s experience teaching soccer in Kenya subject of documentary

Rough cuts of film on soccer camp in Akonjo village to screen at Classic on Dec. 23

Salmon Arm mayor hopeful funds for major eco-tourism project not lost

West Bay Connector Trail application to Rural Dividend Program could come through in 2020

Sicamous Eagles drop game to visiting Wranglers

The Eagles have two games remaining in 2020 to rebound from the 6-2 loss on Friday, Dec. 13

In Photos: CP Rail Holiday Train lights up Sicamous

The stop on the train’s Canada-wide journey came with a $5,500 donation to local food bank.

Update: Collision cleared on Highway 97B south of Salmon Arm

The crash took place at the highway’s intersection with Deep Creek Road.

VIDEO: The perils of indulging teenagers’ wish lists

Tech items like AirPods come with adult prices, but increasingly target teenage consumers

First ride-hailing licence approved in B.C.

Tofino company approved to operate in Lower Mainland, Whistler and parts of Vancouver Island

Attorney General announces new Indigenous court for Williams Lake

The court is intended to help reduce the over-representation of Indigenous peoples in jails

Salmon Arm Silverbacks go on scoring spree during teddy bear toss game

‘Backs snap losing streak with win over Trail Smoke Eaters

Man knew repeated stabbing could kill girl at Abbotsford school, Crown says

Closing arguments begin at trial of Gabriel Klein in death of 13-year-old Letisha Reimer

Eagle feather from B.C. made it to space with Canadian astronaut

Inspirational feather will go on display with mission patch at Sto:lo offices in Chilliwack

In reversal, Hallmark Channel to reinstate same-sex marriage ads

One of the two ads that was pulled showed two brides sharing a quick kiss

Man reportedly dies at temporary homeless camp in Kelowna

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed paramedics were called to the area at 2:43 a.m. on Monday

Downed power lines close North Okanagan highway

Traffic at a standstill on Highway 97A near the Esso and Tim Hortons

Most Read