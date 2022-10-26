Gratitude central theme of closing ceremonies for Secwépemc Salute to Sockeye

5-Band Salute and Salute to Sockeye Festival at Tsústwecw Provincial Park wraps up Oct. 23

As the sun stepped from behind the clouds, Adams Lake Elder Ethel Billy, assisted by Tess Tomma, leads a prayer on Oct. 23, 2022 during the closing ceremony for the Salute to the Sockeye Festival and the 5-Band Salute at Tsústwecw Provincial Park. The sockeye salmon could still be seen making their way up the shallow waters of the Adams River, their exhausted red and green bodies returning to their spawning grounds. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

