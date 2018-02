Salmon Arm cenentenarian says secret to long life is to be happy

A Salmon Arm centenarian says the key to a long life is to be happy.

This is what’s worked for Mary MacLachlan, who turned 102 on Thursday, Jan. 25.

“Be happy! That’s what what we’re here for – and to other people, not just yourself,” encouraged MacLachlan.

Friends and acquaintances of the Shuswap Lodge resident, as well as staff, gathered last Thursday to sing Happy Birthday and help MacLachlan celebrate the occasion.