Follow Social Squad member Matthew Abrey to find out what’s happening this weekend

From Penticton to Osoyoos there are events up and down the region geared to help you enjoy our beautiful region and celebrate our province for the long weekend.

Social Media Squad member Matthew Abrey fills us in on all the best events to attend in the video above.

Watch to find out more.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld

carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.