After two years in dry dock due to COVID, the Okanagan Quality Life Society will again take out adults with disabilities, seniors in care residences and seniors facilities members for hour-long boat rides on Okanagan Lake starting June 1. (Morning Star - file photo)

Heaven Can Wait to sail again on Vernon arm of Okanagan Lake

Programs offers boat rides to seniors, shut-ins and seniors with disabilities on Okanagan Lake

Heaven Can Wait has waited long enough.

After two years of COVID-suspended operations, the Okanagan Quality of Life Society has announced via its webpage that they are restarting the popular Heaven Can Wait program on June 1.

The program provides persons with disabilities, seniors in care facilities and members of seniors centres in Greater Vernon the chance to enjoy therapeutic outings on the Heaven Can Wait II pontoon boat on Okanagan Lake.

“To all our cherished clients, thank you for your patience,” said society president Dave Connolly. “We are looking forward to providing you once again with the happiest, safest, and most enjoyable outings on Lake Okanagan.”

The society provides one-to-two-hour pontoon boat trips on the Vernon arm of Okanagan Lake. From June 1 to Sept. 30, the program runs pre-scheduled trips Monday to Friday, with weekend trips on an as-needed basis to accommodate special requests like birthdays, Father’s Day outings and other special gatherings.

Operating under the regulations and approval of Transport Canada, the society’s 45 volunteer captains are licensed, trained and have standard first aid.

“The safety and comfort of our special passengers has always been our priority,” said Connolly. “For the past 30 years there has never been an emergency situation or accident.”

New recruits are being sought to join the team of captains. If you are interested, visit https://www.oqls.org/join-us.html.

