The Phoebe Ann at dock, May 1976. Passengers board for a free lake cruise. The Shuswap Lake Ferry Service was offering regular lake excursions every Thursday. Were you on this trip? Is that Jim Scales in the trench coat? Image from the Denis Marshall collection and courtesy the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

