How heavy is Forrest Gump, the hungry steer at Tappen animal sanctuary

Guess the weight of Forrest Gump, the Holstein steer, in a fundraiser to buy snackies and snugglies for him and his friends.

Twin Heart Animal Sanctuary is home to an “extremely large” steer and 38 other rescued animals who all need food, bedding, fencing and vet care.

“The sanctuary has had a good deal of difficulty in the past few years because of COVID and the war, and funding has been hard to come by,” said Twin Heart in a post on Facebook.

To submit a guess, the sanctuary asks that you send a direct message to the Twin Heart Animal Sanctuary Facebook Page or email Diane at twinheartsanctuary@gmail.com.

Guesses are $20 each and can be sent by PayPal, Stripe, or e-transfer to twinheartsanctuary@gmail.com.

People hoping to participate are encouraged to watch the video of Forrest, the six year old purebread holstein, being measured, in order to make an educated guess.

The prize for the closest submission will win a 20-inch stitched canvas print, that will be mailed and ready to hang.

“We very much appreciate your support in helping us give these animals the best life possible.”

The contest ends at 10:00 PM DST (Pacific), September 10.

Twin Heart Animal Sanctuary is a registered non-profit society that rescues animals who are scheduled for slaughter. Forrest was rescued from a dairy farm where he was slated to be shot, at only five days old. He had a deformity, preventing him from standing up properly and wasn’t well enough to be raised for beef.

After two months of physical therapy at the sanctuary, sweet Forrest was standing straight.

