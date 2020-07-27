‘Humans of Peachland’ photo project highlights local businesses

Jean Saul, president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #69, is the first to be featured in the project. (Matthew Abrey)

A project highlighting Peachland businesses has launched and has garnered many positive comments so far.

“Humans of Peachland” is based off the popular photoblog “Humans of New York”, where portraits of and interviews with New Yorkers are posted.

According to the Peachland Chamber of Commerce president Larry Guilbault, the project was the idea of the chamber’s summer students. One of the students, Matthew Abrey, said they want to highlight local businesses and show the region what they have to offer.

“The whole point of the initiative is to put a face to some of the small businesses. People know they can Google what they sell, how they sell it, and what hours they’re open but more than anything, we want to give a personality to the businesses,” he said.

“We want people to see that the person who owns this business or restaurant is a real person with a real story, and this is how they came to this position in their life… this just gives them a voice. People take small local businesses for granted sometimes and we want to change that.”

Abrey said, for now, they’ll be focusing on the district’s local businesses but he said they do want to expand the project to include Peachland residents and visitors in the future.

Despite the global pandemic and not having many tourists, he said many of the chamber’s member businesses are doing well and will weather COVID-19.

“Tourist season is of course very important to us but overall, we’re in a good spot at a chamber and as a district. But this (initiative) is just to make sure that people get exposure. Not from a marketing standpoint necessarily, but from a personal standpoint. These are all people who happen to own businesses and who have families that need to receive some income to survive,” he said.

“It would just be a real shame if any business in the Okanagan shut down because of COVID-19.”

Guilbault said the chamber is excited about the project and what the students are doing to help the district’s business community.

“There are so many colourful people in Peachland, and this is a good start. It’s a good idea during these times,” he said.

“There are so many people who have been here for many years and who have good stories. We also have many newcomers making an impact. We’re living in troubled times and people are tired of hearing the news about COVID-19. I think this will take people’s minds off those things and show them some good things are still happening out here.”

READ: Good Samaritan on motorcycle stops assault in Coldstream

READ: Premier wants parents to have Plant B if COVID-19 disrupts September school plans

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter

People and Society