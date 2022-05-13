Importance of conserving water in Salmon Arm rises to top with sprinkling restrictions

Regulations on who can water when in effect May 15, another dry summer may mean more stringent rules

City of Salmon Arm sprinkling regulations in effect from May 15 to Sept. 15. Another hot, dry summer could mean more stringent restrictions. (File photo)

Though rain may be falling heavily from time to time, sprinkling restrictions in Salmon Arm are returning.

The city announced the regulations come into effect May 15 and continue through to Sept. 15.

These are essentially the same dates as years previous.

Residences or businesses are allowed to sprinkle two days per week based on the last two numbers of the street address, between 7 and 11 a.m. and/or between 7 and 11 p.m.

“The city always asks the water users to be mindful and conserve water when they can. If we have another summer like last year, we may have to implement more stringent water restrictions,” said Rob Niewenhuizen, the city’s director of engineering and public works.

No one is permitted to sprinkle on Mondays.

Tuesday and Friday, street address numbers ending in 00 to 33 may sprinkle. On Wednesday and Saturday, it’s the last two digits from 34 to 66. For numbers ending in 67 to 99, sprinkling is permitted on Thursday and Sunday.

Read more: Meters seen as top option for conserving Salmon Arm water

While hand-watering with a container or hose with a self-closing nozzle is allowed at any time to water vegetable gardens, shrub beds or flower baskets, other water-devouring activities aren’t.

Those activities not permitted include keeping a sprinkler on for children to run through, washing down a driveway or walkway, and hosing down a vehicle in a driveway. Vehicle washing is permitted only with a pail and a hose with a self-closing nozzle.

Users of automatic underground irrigation systems are asked to water between midnight and 7 a.m. on the appropriate days for their address instead of the 7 to 11 periods. Using the city water supply to irrigate areas greater than half an acre is not permitted anywhere.

The city states that non-compliance with any of the restrictions could result in a $50 fine per occurrence, metered water rates or a discontinuation of service.

For more information, call city hall at 250-803-4000.

Read more: Okanagan communities soak up water grants

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmWater