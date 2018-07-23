In photos and video: Spin, hop and freeze at Uptown Askew’s

Salmon Arm Bboys the Fancy Panthers, including teacher Manny Christjansen, hosted a breakdancing demonstration at Uptown Askew’s on Monday, July 23. Christjansen and Easy Break Dance will be holding a series of workshops on breakdance, hip hop and DJing, Aug. 13 to 16, 1 to 3 p.m. at the Downtown Activity Centre. For more information, email manny@easybreakdance.com

Photos and video by Lachlan Labere

Nico Karmali flips to the beat during a breakdance demonstration hosted by Salmon Arm’s Fancy Panthers at Uptown Askew’s on Monday, July 23. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer) Nico Karmali flips to the beat during a breakdance demonstration hosted by Salmon Arm’s Fancy Panthers at Uptown Askew’s on Monday, July 23. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Jay Karmali does shows off some legwork during a breakdance demonstration hosted by Salmon Arm’s Fancy Panthers at Uptown Askew’s on Monday, July 23. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Brody Paton spins on one during a breakdance demonstration hosted by Salmon Arm’s Fancy Panthers at Uptown Askew’s on Monday, July 23. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

