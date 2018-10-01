In photos: Celebrating everything apple

Apples on display kept no one away during Salmon Arm’s Apple Fest.

The apple-oriented event, hosted by Downtown Salmon Arm and Askew’s, returned for its fourth year on Saturday, Sept. 29. A nod to Salmon Arm’s agricultural heritage and reputation for producing exquisite apples, the festival was an opportunity for vendors, community groups and others to fill the Ross Street Plaza and the adjacent section of Hudson Ave. NE (closed for the festivities), and celebrate the popular tree fruit with food, music, stories, activities and more.

Photos by Lachlan Labere

Joseph Greenfield gives his full attention to decorating an apple at a kids’ craft and activity area at Apple Fest on Saturday, Sept. 29. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Aiza Vardal constructs a tower of apples at a kids craft and activity area at Apple Fest on Saturday, Sept. 29. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Ela Beadle and Ren Redel refrain from frolicking in the leaves to listen to Okanagan Regional Library Salmon Arm branch youth services librarian Ardie Burnham as she, and a friend, tell a story at Apple Fest on Saturday, Sept. 29. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

A joyful Liam Togado throws leaves into the air in the leafy play area at Apple Fest on Saturday, Sept. 29. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Sue Hunt pickes through the numerous varieties of apples for sale at the A&L Petersons Orchard tent at Apple Fest on Saturday, Sept. 29. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Steve Williams dumps a load of apples – a mix of spartan, aurora, gala and macs – into a mobile apple juice press and processing plant that was onsite at Apple Fest on Saturday, Sept. 29. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm)

Gabriel and Norah Phillips contribute to a community Apple Fest painting project at the Meikle Studios tent during Apple Fest on Saturday, Sept. 29. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)