In photos: Chase Secondary grads of 2019 celebrate

Chase graduates celebrate the end of the ceremony with the tossing of the mortar boards. (Rick Koch photo) Chase Secondary School grad class of 2019. (Rick Koch photo) Chase Secondary School grad class of 2019. (Rick Koch photo) Chase Secondary School grad Jada Michel. (Rick Koch photo) Chase Secondary School graduate Tynisha Selluski. (Rick Koch photo) Chase Secondary School graduate Tia Kenoras. (Rick Koch photo) Valedictorians Peter-Thomas Driessen and Mercedes Settle. (Rick Koch photo) Russell Hassler and fellow Chase Secondary School grads. (Rick Koch photo)

Chase Secondary School graduates of 2019 were in the spotlight on Friday, June 21, for their graduation ceremony.

Photos by Rick Koch

