Robin Reed gets his front skis up off the ground as he races over the course at the classic sled race held at the Burner Grille in Malakwa on Saturday, March 14. (Clancy Whiteside/Eagle Valley News) A heat of riders leaves the start line at the classic sled race held at the Burner Grille in Malakwa on Saturday, March 14. (Clancy Whiteside/Eagle Valley News) Ryan Mintz races over the course at the classic at the classic sled race held at the Burner Grille in Malakwa on Saturday, March 14. (Clancy Whiteside/Eagle Valley News) Reegan Mintz outpaces another rider at the classic sled race held at the Burner Grille in Malakwa on Saturday, March 14. (Clancy Whiteside/Eagle Valley News) Dave Stickle leads a pack of riders through a tight turn at the classic sled race held at the Burner Grille in Malakwa on Saturday, March 14. (Clancy Whiteside/Eagle Valley News) Jade Wolfe tries to overtake Austin Brasseur at the classic sled race held at the Burner Grille in Malakwa on Saturday, March 14. (Clancy Whiteside/Eagle Valley News)

Spectators were entertained by the roaring engines of a range of classic snowmobiles at the fun races hosted at the Burner Grille in Malakwa. Both adults and kids pushed their sleds through the tight turns of racecourse.

