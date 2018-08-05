In photos: Family Fun Day in Sicamous

Jim Elliot
Eagle Valley News
A cardboard boat race, sandcastle contest and more made the Sicamous Beach Park the place to be
While the Snowy Mountain wildfire continues to rage, crews are actioning two new fires
BC Wildfire said this fire has since grown to about 170 hectares in size and is now considered a “fire of note”
East Kootenay conservation officers issued four fines Friday night due to separate campfires burning
Salmon Arm festival-goers will be able to dance to music created by Sly and the Family Stone
The group hopes to find a new entrance to Bisaro Anima in a trip dubbed “expedition of the year”.
Justin Trudeau, and hundreds of thousands of others celebrated inclusivity at the city’s pride parade
Justin Trudeau planning to visit B.C. Day celebrations in Penticton tomorrow
Canadian-lead study found 90% of the debris along the Hawaiian coast comes from fishing or Asia
Effective immediately for crown land in vicinity of Sugar Mountain and Mabel Creek wildfires
Calm night for major fires in the Similkameen Valley
The language barrier and lack of contacts make networking difficult
Many people are no longer prepared to suffer in silence
Estrada outduels Paxton in 5-1 Toronto triumph
