In photos: Family Fun Day in Sicamous

Jim Elliot

Eagle Valley News

A cardboard boat race, sandcastle contest and more made the Sicamous Beach Park the place to be

Lucas Waddington and Stan Tweddle make sure Lucas’ sister Savannah goes in the dunk tank after a few unsuccesful attempts to hit the target with a softball on Saturday, Aug. 4. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Adalyn Peck works on a craft at Family Fun Day in Sicamous on Saturday, Aug. 4. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Megan and Kaiden Brayshaw sculpt a large dragon for their entry in the sandcastle building contest on Saturday, Aug. 4. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Eden Garnsey sizes up the competition she would go on to face in her shark-themed costume and boat before the start of the cardboard boat race at the Sicamous family fun day on Saturday, Aug. 4. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

The cardboard bot race begins at the Sicamous Family Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 4. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)