In Photos: Fun day out at Carlin Country Market

Carlin Elementary Middle School was bustling Saturday morning with the annual Carlin Country Market.

The annual school fundraiser offered plenty of activities for kids and adults with games, bouncy castles, a dunk tank, laser tag, book, garage and plant sales, live music, entertainment from Uncle Chris the Clown and more.

Patrick Ryley receives some kazoo accompaniment courtesy of Uncle Chris the Clown at the Carlin Elementary Middle School Country Market fundraising event on Saturday, May 27. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Tomek Mattson receives support from father David Mattson while shooting for the hoop during the Carlin Elementary Middle School Country Market fundraising event on Saturday, May 27. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Spencer Bradley Stewart flies out of one of the bouncy castles at the Carlin Elementary Middle School Country Market fundraising event on Saturday, May 27. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Elyse Hamilton checks out sister Elora Hamilton’s progress in a balloon popping race during the Carlin Elementary Middle School Country Market fundraising event on Saturday, May 27. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Lily Rees attempts to blow more bubbles than the one stuck to her chin during the Carlin Elementary Middle School Country Market fundraising event on Saturday, May 27. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Emily Foreman watches as friend Jazz Neighbour checks out the activities from a different perspective at the Carlin Elementary Middle School Country Market fundraising event on Saturday, May 27. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

