Quinn and Livy Stelmack, accompanied by their pup Jovi, share a moment with Santa at the Downtown Salmon Arm Holiday Craft and Farm Market held at the Ross Street Plaza and on Hudson Avenue on Saturday, Dec. 4. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

IN PHOTOS: Marketgoers mix and mingle at Downtown Salmon Arm Holiday Craft and Farm Market

Shuswap residents mixed and mingled at the Downtown Salmon Arm Holiday Craft and Farm Market held at the Ross Street Plaza and on Hudson Avenue on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Santa made a special appearance for the market, as did the Rotary Club of Salmon Arm whose members were raising funds for B.C. flood relief with the sale of chestnuts and tickets for their chili taste-off fundraiser.

Read more: Chili cook-off to heat up downtown Salmon Arm for Rotary fundraiser

Deb Archambault packages up some roasted chestnuts being sold by the Rotary Club of Salmon Arm to raise money for Rotary’s flood relief efforts during the Downtown Salmon Arm Holiday Craft and Farm Market held at the Ross Street Plaza and on Hudson Avenue on Saturday, Dec. 4. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Mila Fletcher shares a ginger molasses cookie with son Viktor while daughter Sloane checks out the other baking available at the Purple Pasture booth at the Downtown Salmon Arm Holiday Craft and Farm Market held at the Ross Street Plaza and on Hudson Avenue on Saturday, Dec. 4. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Vendors and marketgoers mingle on Hudson Avenue as snow falls during the Downtown Salmon Arm Holiday Craft and Farm Market held Saturday, Dec. 4. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

