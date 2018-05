Kerry Neilson unleashes a plume of smoke from the barrel of his black powder cartridge rifle on Sunday, May 20. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Black powder firearms enthusiasts gathered together to test their skills at the Salmon Arm Fish and game Club over the May long weekend. The annual shooting event featured flintlock, percussion cap and catridge firearms as well as cannons. Participants dressed in costumes reminiscent of Hudson’s Bay Company fur traders.

