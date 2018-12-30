In Photos: Our top pics of 2018

The Salmon Arm Observer/Shuswap Market News team shares some of their favourite photos and memorable moments of 2018.
The Observer team shares favourite photos and memorable moments of the year gone by
41-year-old Jason Ross Cameron was arrested without incident.
Additional funding will go towards popular Wednesday on the Wharf concert series
Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap
B.C. man writes five-page letter asking to be ‘put back into the air’ should he die
‘CleanBC’ recycled strategies and gestures don’t help environment
Crews have restored power to more than 700,000 customers since the windstorm hit on Dec. 20
McLintock was the spokesperson for the province’s coroners service for 14 years
Coins will commemorate 75th anniversary of 150,000 Allied troops storming the beaches at Normandy
Changes stem from the aquittal of Gerald Stanley in the death of 22-year-old Cree man in 2016
Rallies and convoys have been held across Alberta and Saskatchewan in recent weeks
RCMP advise against travelling on Alberta roads today
Salmon Arm musicians enthrall audience with home-brewed original music
China and Canada both insisted McIver’s case was different from other detainments
Canadians remain unbeaten at world juniors
