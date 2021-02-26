In Photos: Parkview Elementary’s many shades of Pink Shirt Day

Many students and staff at the school dressed up for the annual anti-bullying day.

Parkview Elementary Kindergarten student Siddhalee Martselos was among many students and staff at the school participating in the Pink Shirt Day anti-bullying event on Feb. 24. (Parkview Elementary/Facebook)

Parkview Elementary students and staff showed up to school in all shades of pink on Feb. 24.

Whether their shirts’s shades were fushcia, magenta, rose or neon, the message was the same on the internationally recognized anti-bullying day.

Read More: Solsqua-Sicamous Bridge work on pace for June 2021 completion

Read More: Shuswap auto recycler breaks out of Rust Valley for Backroad Truckers



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Pink Shirt Day



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Evan Terrazas and several other students in his Parkview Elementary Grade 2 class wore pink shirts for the anti-bullying event on Feb. 24. (Parkview Elementary/Facebook)

Ryder Davis, a Parkview Elementary Grade 4 student, showed up in his best pink shirt for the anti-bullying day on Feb. 24. (Parkview Elementary/Facebook)

Parkview Elementary Indigenous Education worker Nicole Krull was one of several staff members who showed up in Pink for the anti-bullying event on Feb. 24. (Parkview Elementary/Facebook)