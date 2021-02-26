In Photos: Parkview Elementary’s many shades of Pink Shirt Day

Parkview Elementary students and staff showed up to school in all shades of pink on Feb. 24.
Whether their shirts’s shades were fushcia, magenta, rose or neon, the message was the same on the internationally recognized anti-bullying day.
Evan Terrazas and several other students in his Parkview Elementary Grade 2 class wore pink shirts for the anti-bullying event on Feb. 24. (Parkview Elementary/Facebook)
Ryder Davis, a Parkview Elementary Grade 4 student, showed up in his best pink shirt for the anti-bullying day on Feb. 24. (Parkview Elementary/Facebook)
Parkview Elementary Indigenous Education worker Nicole Krull was one of several staff members who showed up in Pink for the anti-bullying event on Feb. 24. (Parkview Elementary/Facebook)
Kindergarten student Oakley Lee showed up to Parkview Elementary with a classy bow tie to go with his Pink Shirt for the anti-bullying day on Feb. 24. (Parkview Elementary/Facebook)