In photos: Ready, set, roll!

Traffic was heavy on the west end of Hudson Ave. Saturday afternoon as a crowd gathered to watch the Friendship Day Soap Box Derby.

Organized by Brody Paton and mom Michelle Kuster, the Sept. 22 event saw an excellent turnout in downtown Salmon Arm, with lots of racers of all ages and plenty of people lining the street to cheer them on. The event was a fundraiser for BC Children’s Hospital.

Photos and video by Lachlan Labere

Related: Racers wanted for Shuswap soap box derby

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Logan Kaillies and mom Holly prepare Logan’s safety gear before the race. The event, a fundraiser for BC Children’s Hospital, was near and dear to the Kaillies as Logan had been a patient at BC Children’s Hospital for a heart defect. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Nick Davies checks his brakes and steering before the event. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Carver Kuster in the Zoomicorn zooms around the hay bales down Hudson. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Brock Boreham calmly flies along on his borrowed Batman soapbox racer, which he would go on to win at the end of the event courtesy of Ian Grey and Salmon Arm GM. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Friendship Day Soap Box Derby founder Brody Paton gets some air on his derby run. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Logan Kaillies makes around the bales and down Hudson. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Kiara McAllister accidentally plows through some of the hay bales before making a quick recovery and completing her derby run. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Fred McAllister and Cason McAllister get ready to roll with the Green Machine (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer) Fred McAllister and Cason McAllister get ready to roll with the Green Machine (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Scott Brandle and daughter Willa Brandle lead a group of racers up to the starting line. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Brody Payton readies to wave the flag and see Cason McAllister begin his run. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Jayne Spielman receives a hug from brother Isaac before receiving a push start from Chielo Pronovost. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Quinn Atkins waves to the crowd as he begins a leisurely descent. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Victor Voyer is calm, cool and collected as steers for the ramp. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Anjola Abayomi braves the jump while riding the Hang Loose to the finish. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Dennis Paton grabs a bit of air time as he takes the jump to the finish. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Victor Voyer receives support from the sidelines. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Hailey Paulus begins her run in her unique green dragon soap box cart. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)