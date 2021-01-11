In Photos: Skiing the Salmon Arm skatepark

Sam Richmond flies confidently over a funbox ramp at the Blackburn Park Skatepark on Monday, Jan. 11. 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

A group of friends took advantage of the snow at Blackburn Park’s Skatepark to try out some winter boarding activities on Monday, January 11.

Having built a snow run, the friends, on skis or snowboard, began their ride from a snow ramp added to the top of one quarter pipe. The additional downhill added the speed needed for the jumps ahead.

#Salmon Arm



Michael Tyssen takes a rail by snowboard while making his way across the Blackburn Park Skatepark on Monday, Jan. 11. 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)