In photos: Winter-ready short-tailed weasel pays Sorrento resident a visit

Photographer thrilled to have captured images of mostly nocturnal animal

A Sorrento resident received surprise visit from a furry neighbour and is thrilled to have captured its photo.

The visitor, a short-tailed weasel (also known as an ermine or stoat) made its first appearance on Elli J.’s Sorrento property on Sunday, Nov. 3.

“We’ve lived here since 2013 and have never seen the weasel before now…,” said Elli in an email to the Observer. “It was very hard to get any pics as he/she moves VERY fast and in all directions. It also went down holes that are everywhere from voles, mice and snakes. They are excellent mousers.”

Read more: PHOTOS: Salmon Arm trail cam takes rare shot of wolverine

Read more: VIDEO: The secret lives of B.C.’s wolverines

Read more: Wildlife photographer turns lens on wolves killed with neck snares

The Canadian Wildlife Federation says short-tailed weasels can be identified by their long bodies, short legs, long necks and triangular-shaped heads. The colour of their coats changes seasonally, brown with a white underside in the summer and completely white in the winter except for a black tip to their tail. Though primarily nocturnal, you can still catch a glimpse of short-tailed weasels during the day.

“They are also mostly nocturnal animals, so we were lucky indeed to see it!” said Elli.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo gives students primer on provincial government

Just Posted

In photos: Winter-ready short-tailed weasel pays Sorrento resident a visit

Photographer thrilled to have captured images of mostly nocturnal animal

Interior Health plans to check children’s immunization records

Parents may be contacted if records are missing information or if children have not been vaccinated

Salmon Arm street closed due to downed wires

Firefighters are on scene and awaiting a BC Hydro crew.

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo gives students primer on provincial government

Presentation intended to spark interest in politics

Okanagan hosts Hollywood stars for movie shoot

The film ‘The Last Victim’ will be using the North and South Okanagan for production

Will these big city boys face friction in small Okanagan town?

Comedy Bed and Breakfast plays at Performing Arts Centre

Schwartz lifts Blues to 2-1 OT triumph over Canucks

Rookie Quinn Hughes nets Vancouver’s only goal

Actor denied role in Vancouver Island play because she is black, Human Rights Tribunal hears

Applications to dismiss racial discimination complaints against Victoria Theatre and director denied

First Nation, environmental groups seek leave to appeal Trans Mountain ruling

Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Ecojustice, Raincoast Conservation Foundation, Living Oceans Society seeking leave to appeal

Poppies from the First World War tour country as symbol of hope, resilience

The flowers are now part of a touring exhibit called War Flowers

Squamish firefighter charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

Charges stem from investigation by the Provincial Integrated Child Exploitation Unit

White GMC truck stolen from farm in Similkameen

Police are asking for public’s help in finding stolen truck

Ex-Summerland RCMP officer convicted of murder granted escorted absence

Keith Wiens granted escorted absences from prison by National Parole Board

Heads-up message issued at same time Okanagan teen hit by car

Coincidence that the City of Vernon, ICBC and RCMP get message out just minutes after incident

Most Read