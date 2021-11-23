Kal Tire is holding its first annual Vernon Vehicle Giveaway to help out a person or family with a new set of wheels this holiday season. Nominations for who should receive the free vehicle are open until Dec. 11, 2021. (Pixabay)

Kal Tire is holding its first annual Vernon Vehicle Giveaway to help out a person or family with a new set of wheels this holiday season. Nominations for who should receive the free vehicle are open until Dec. 11, 2021. (Pixabay)

Kal Tire giving free van to one lucky Vernonite

It’s Kal Tire’s first ever Vernon Vehicle Giveaway, and nominations are open until Dec. 11

Kal Tire on Vernon’s Anderson Way is helping out a person or family with a new set of wheels this holiday season.

Kal Tire’s first annual Vernon Vehicle Giveaway will see someone in need drive home in a fully restored Chrysler Town & Country van, along with six months worth of vehicle insurance from Capri Insurance and hundreds of dollars in fuel gift cards.

Now, Kal Tire needs help finding the person who will receive a new ride. The company will be accepting nominations from the public in its search for a deserving recipient. To nominate an individual or family for consideration, tell Kal Tire in 400 words or less how the gift would make a positive impact in the life of someone you know. People can submit nominations to vernonchristmascar@gmail.com.

Nominations will be accepted until Dec. 11 and the winner will be announced on Dec. 17.

READ MORE: Kal Rotary Dream Auction raises more than $182K in Vernon

READ MORE: Salvation Army kicks off red kettle campaign with extra flood donation goal

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

OkanaganVehicles

Previous story
Shuswap history in pictures: Kin wading pool construction

Just Posted

Psilocybin producing mushrooms. (File photo)
UBCO study shows link between microdosing psychedelics, reduced anxiety and depression

An infographic posted to D Dutchmen Dairy’s Facebook page, showing how to return their milk bottles. (Facebook/D Dutchmen Dairy)
Shuswap dairy needs milk bottles returned after increasing production to meet demand

Displaced students and families from flood-ravaged parts of B.C. are being welcomed to schools in the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District, the school district announced Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (File photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap school district opens doors to flood evacuees

Rehearsal is underway for Shuswap Theatre’s upcoming production of the Peter Anderson play, The Coyote’s Christmas. (Contributed)
Peter Anderson comedy The Coyote’s Christmas coming to Shuswap Theatre stage