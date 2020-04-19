THE KAT RANCH The KAT Rancha, in the North Beach area, operated from 1941 until 1958. The partners were Larry Kelly, Ted Atkinson and Eileen Tomlin, hence the name KAT. (Summerland Museum photo)

KAT Ranch operated in North Beach area between Summerland and Peachland

Partners grew peaches, tomatoes and zucca melons on property

The KAT Ranch, in the North Beach area north of Summerland, operated from 1941 until 1958.

The partners were Larry Kelly, Ted Atkinson and Eileen Tomlin, hence the name KAT.

READ ALSO: Summerland’s Beer house recognized for heritage value

READ ALSO: Mink farm once operated in Summerland

The ranch grew mostly peaches. Peaches have been grown in Summerland and the Okanagan Valley since before 1900.

Between the rows were tomatoes and zucca melon, a popular vegetable in the 1940s.

After Kelly’s death in 1958, the ranch was subdivided.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

history

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan musicians share ‘special quarantine edition’ of Take On Me

Just Posted

Sicamous firefighters douse motorhome fire

The vehicle was in a backyard on Main Street when it caught fire.

Salmon Arm woman discusses COVID-19’s effects on people with diabetes

Virus prevention and the cost of medicine for those out of work are at the front of Nel Peach’s mind.

Two flights through Kelowna airport in April had COVID-19 case aboard

One incoming and one outgoing flight carried someone who later tested positive for the virus.

Donated Easter baskets and sweets appreciated by Sicamous food bank

Warren Jensen and Brenda Silver want children to have something to look forward to

Lack of concern about COVID-19 observed in Summerland

Emergency workers, staff and council urge public to follow provincial directives

QUIZ: Meet the Simpsons

How much do you know about this iconic television family?

QUIZ: Meet the Simpsons

How much do you know about this iconic television family?

KAT Ranch operated in North Beach area between Summerland and Peachland

Partners grew peaches, tomatoes and zucca melons on property

Gaining herd immunity through COVID-19 transmissions ‘ineffective’: B.C.’s top doctor

It’s a model other countries looked at, including the U.K., but is ‘not a strategy that works,’ Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Okanagan quilter makes headbands for nurses amid COVID-19

Masks can be hooked to buttons on the headbands to release pressure around the ears

Okanagan musicians share ‘special quarantine edition’ of Take On Me

Scott Cyr and Cole Davis produced the cover remotely while in self-isolation

Vancouver Island Indigenous artist takes unique approach to COVID-19 masks

Howard La Fortune thought he’d have some fun in designing a homemade mask

After their two dogs died of meat tainted with antifreeze, B.C. family wants to warn others

Charger and Bandit had eaten the meat which was tossed into their fully fenced private backyard

Three more deaths in B.C.’s long-term care facilities due to COVID-19

Eighty-one people have died in B.C. from the novel coronavirus

Most Read