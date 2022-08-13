cherries

Kelowna companies the first in Canada to send cherries to Korea

Northern Cherries Inc. and Jealous Fruits Ltd. are packing up shipments this month

With Canadian cherries set to hit the South Korean market for the first time ever, the initial shipment will have local flavour.

A years-long effort between the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and the B.C. Cherry Association has the Canadian treat heading to the Asian country later this month.

That shipment will consist of product from two Kelowna companies – Northern Cherries Inc. and Jealous Fruits Ltd.

According to B.C. Cherry Association President Sukhpaul Bal, the two growers and their packing centres have been working on proper pest monitoring procedures to ship fresh fruit across the world. Both Canadian and Korean governments will then assess the shipment and fine tune the process as necessary.

95 per cent of cherries in Canada are grown in B.C., with the market centered mostly around the Okanagan, Similkameen, and Creston valleys.

