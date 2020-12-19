Knox Studio’s 2020 holiday mashup music video is now live. (Knox Studio)

Kelowna studio releases holiday music video

Knox Studio wanted to bring holiday cheer to people as they stay home this Christmas season

A Kelowna recording studio has released its holiday mashup music video.

Knox Studio wanted to bring some warmth and holiday cheer to people through a mashup of songs. Several Okanagan singers joined in and lent their voices to the project.

The video features 11 songs, starting off with the classic O Holy Night, and then continues on to other songs.

“We wanted to do something for Christmas that would give something to the community, but we didn’t want it to just be old songs that people might’ve heard from church or just carolling around,” the studio’s manager Brent Carmichael said previously.

“So we picked more current pop songs and put 11 of them together… they’re songs that people will know, featuring songs from Beyonce, Justin Bieber, and others.”

The track is also available on Spotify and iTunes.

