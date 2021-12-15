Kindergarten students at Salmon Arm’s King’s Christian School buy food for food bank

About 400 pounds of groceries go to Second Harvest after children sell handmade Christmas ornaments

Kindgergarten students from King’s Christian School take about 400 pounds of food they bought through funds they raised themselves to Salmon Arm’s Second Harvest food bank on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. With them are Vahlleri Semeniuk, manager at Second Harvest, and teachers Diana Sawatzky and Isabelle Castella. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

A lot of little people created a big pile of food to give to Second Harvest food bank.

Kindergarten students at King’s Christian School tackled a project recently that began with making Christmas ornaments and wrapped up with 400 pounds of groceries going to Second Harvest in Salmon Arm.

As part of the outdoor learning aspect of their schooling, two Kindergarten classes with teachers Isabelle Castella and Diana Sawatzky created Christmas ornaments by painting woodland creatures on small rings of wood. They then sold their ornaments to the school community.

The next step was taking their money and a grocery list provided by Second Harvest to No Frills grocery store, where they learned about the jobs at the store while gathering the groceries. No Frills added to their project with a $100 donation.

The project culminated in a trip to Second Harvest food bank on Dec. 14 in a school bus carrying both children and groceries. After bringing in the food, the children gathered to hear food bank manager Vahlleri Semeniuk provide details about the food bank and what it does.

Semeniuk told the young students that their contribution would feed breakfasts and lunches to a lot of children and families. The children were gifted with granola bars to enjoy before they left.

Parent Michelle Brink helps King’s Christian School students Arleigh Harper and Joseph Widen as they check off grocery items before loading them on a cart at Salmon Arm’s No Frills grocery store. The groceries were destined for Second Harvest food bank on Dec. 14, 2021. (Isabelle Castella photo)

King’s Christian Kindergarten student Natalie Morrison creates one of the woodland creature ornaments that were sold to the school community to purchase groceries for the Second Harvest food bank. (Isabelle Castella photo)