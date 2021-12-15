Kindergarten students at Salmon Arm’s King’s Christian School buy food for food bank

A lot of little people created a big pile of food to give to Second Harvest food bank.
Kindergarten students at King’s Christian School tackled a project recently that began with making Christmas ornaments and wrapped up with 400 pounds of groceries going to Second Harvest in Salmon Arm.
As part of the outdoor learning aspect of their schooling, two Kindergarten classes with teachers Isabelle Castella and Diana Sawatzky created Christmas ornaments by painting woodland creatures on small rings of wood. They then sold their ornaments to the school community.
The next step was taking their money and a grocery list provided by Second Harvest to No Frills grocery store, where they learned about the jobs at the store while gathering the groceries. No Frills added to their project with a $100 donation.
The project culminated in a trip to Second Harvest food bank on Dec. 14 in a school bus carrying both children and groceries. After bringing in the food, the children gathered to hear food bank manager Vahlleri Semeniuk provide details about the food bank and what it does.
Semeniuk told the young students that their contribution would feed breakfasts and lunches to a lot of children and families. The children were gifted with granola bars to enjoy before they left.
martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and subscribe to our daily newsletter.