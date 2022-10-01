Lace them up and Play On!: Canada’s largest road hockey tournament hits the pavement in Kelowna

Play On! Canada’s largest road hockey tournament took over Kelowna’s Water Street for the seventh time, first since 2018 (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

It felt like a summer day as Play On! made its return to Kelowna for the first time in four years on Saturday (Oct. 1).

The nation’s largest road hockey tournament, in partnership with Hockey Night in Canada, took over Water Street in front of Prospera Place.

A total of 51 teams spread over six divisions laced up the runners for the two-day tournament that began at 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

The divisions included four adult divisions, one 13 and under division, and one eight and under. Five ‘rinks’ were set up on Water Street while the eight and under rink was set up on the front concrete area of Waterfront Park. None of the players had to yell “car!” as Water Street has been shut down for this event.

The sidewalks were filled with teams waiting for their turn to play as well as pedestrians stopping to take in the action as they walked past.

Live music was also being played while the games were going on and food trucks and vendors were available for people.

Since 2010, this is the seventh time the event has taken place in Kelowna, and the first time since 2018. This Play On! event is also the third in the province and the last stop until next year.

Traffic and parking is affected in the area as Water Street will be closed until 11 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2.

The tournament will continue into Sunday as teams get eliminated and winners advanced for their chance to be crowned Play On! championships. The event is free for everyone to attend.

More information can be found here.

