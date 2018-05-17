Lavington marks 70th May Day

It’s one of few May Day celebrations left in western Canada.

And, in support of their 70th annual festivities, Lavington families gathered at the Lavington Elementary School Park to enjoy the annual entertaining offerings.

From a bicycle rodeo to surprise guest and royalty, the 70th annual Lavington May Day had it all.

Sydney Bapty, Grade 4, is all smiles as she performs the traditional may pole dance at the 70th annual Lavington May Day celebrations at Lavington Elementary School Park May 17. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Jackson Lawrence, 1, has some fun with keys at the 70th annual Lavington May Day celebrations at Lavington Elementary School Park May 17. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Lance Johnson, Lavington Elementary School principal, dons his May Day best as Cassie Defoor, Grade 7, practices her acrobatics at the 70th annual Lavington May Day celebrations at Lavington Elementary School Park May 17. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Kamryn Thompson, 1, and dad Jason take in the 70th annual Lavington May Day celebrations at Lavington Elementary School Park May 17. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Most Read