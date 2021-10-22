Leave your leaves at the curb in Salmon Arm during week of Nov. 1

Yard waste to be in compostable paper bags, different curbside collection zones have different days

Along with falling leaves comes the city’s yard waste collection program.

This year, the City of Salmon Arm will be providing yard waste collection the week of Nov. 1.

Pick-up will be set up according to regular recycling, garbage and collection zones.

Monday will be zones A and B, which have Monday and Tuesday curbside collection.

Tuesday will be zones C and D, whose regular days are Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday will be Zone E, which has Friday curbside collection.

Residents are asked to have their yard waste at the curb by 7 a.m. on their designated day. All items, including branches, must be placed unbundled in compostable paper bags.

The city notes that materials will be accepted in unlimited quantities, as long as each bag doesn’t weigh more than 20 kilograms or 44 pounds. In order to prevent the bags from breaking, residents are asked to store them in a dry location until collection day.

