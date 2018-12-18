Let the spirit of a Shuswap Christmas shine

Celebrate the season with activities for families and children of all ages

A number of events that will help with getting into the holiday spirit are going on around Salmon Arm in the coming days:

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 18

SPIRITUAL HEALING – the Spiritualist Church of Salmon Arm offers Spiritual Healing to the community. There is no charge and the service is offered by trained healers, including ministers. Healing is available on the third Tuesday of each month to June 2019 at the Hudson’s Street Seniors Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For more info, please email spiritualistchurchofsalmonarm@gmail.com or text 250-253-2128.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 20

WINTER SOLSTICE BONFIRE – Downtown Salmon Arm, 5 to 7 p.m. on Alexander Street. Listen to the Shuswap Singers and Shukuleles as they perform holiday classics. Stay warm with hot cocoa, hot apple cider and roasted chestnuts. Roast marshmallows and hot dogs around the bonfire and don’t forget to take the kids to the Salmar Classic for free holiday movies. And keep an eye out for Santa. Any donations will benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank.

COFFEE BREAK/ARTIST TALK – Join the artists of “Dark Nights/White Lights” at 2 p.m. for an indepth discussion of their illuminating artwork, followed by coffee and fresh baked cookies available until 7 p.m. The exhibition is on display Tuesdays to Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and open until 7 p.m. on Thursdays, at 70 Hudson Ave. NE until Dec.22. Admission to the gallery is by donation.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 23

BOLSHOI BALLET – The Nutcracker, 1 p.m. at the Salmar Classic, on Christmas Eve, Marie’s Nutcracker doll magically transforms into a prince and together their wonderful adventure begins. The timeless holiday classic returns to the Bolshoi stage this December for a live broadcast. Run time: 140 minutes.

SANTA CRUISE FUN RACE – at Larch Hills begins at 10 a.m., race will be free technique, so you are welcome to skate or classic ski, no entry fee but donations for the local food banks accepted. Skiers encouraged to dress up like Santa or elves, for more info, visit skilarchhills.ca.

CHRISTMAS WITH THE DONKEYS – at Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge Society, 3:30 to 7 p.m., join us as we celebrate the Season with the Donkeys in the Barns all lit up for Christmas, dinner, $10, please book dinner sitting time: 4, 4:45, 5:30, and 6:15 p.m., book online or call Shirley 250-679-2778, sorry, no drop-in seating, free admission and hot chocolate. Help us help others: bring along a food item for the Chase Food Bank.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 28

LANTERN SKI – at Larch Hills, begins at 5 p.m. Date may change, visit skilarchhills.ca for more information.

JAKE McINTYRE PAUL CONCERT – At Shuswap Theatre, show starts at 7 p.m., tickets available at Acorn Music. Salmon Arm musician Jake McIntyre-Paul returns from university for the holidays and will be playing in concert along with Chris Petterson, Dan Smith and Brian Pratt-Johnson, with the Jordan Dick Trio as the opening act. Copies of the debut album from McIntyre-Paul’s jazz trio, Ptriodactyl, will be available at the performance as well.

