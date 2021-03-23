Longtime member retires from NeighbourLink Summerland

Marj Plitt was one of the founding members of community organization in 2004

Marj Plitt, a founding member of NeighbourLink Summerland, has retired from the organization after 16 years. She served on the board, including several years as president, until 2020.

After volunteering with NeighbourLink Summerland for 16 years, Marj Plitt, one of the founding members of the service organization, has retired.

NeighbourLink Summerland was formed in 2004 with the guidance of World Vision to provide a neighbour service for the community.

Plitt served on the board, including several years as president, until the fall of 2020.

“I liked the opportunity to serve everyone in the community,” she said.

NeighbourLink is made up of volunteers from churches in Summerland. The volunteers provide services including rides to medical appointments, light household chores and visitation.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization cancelled its in-person support services, but volunteers worked to provide other supports to those in need. These services included keeping in communication with clients on an ongoing basis.

She added that over the years, the members of the board were compatible and were able to work together to provide various forms of service.

“It was very interesting watching it grow from its inception,” Plitt said.

At the annual general meeting in 2020, she was awarded an honourary membership in the organization. While she has retired from board work, Plitt is continuing to volunteer her time with NeighbourLink.

