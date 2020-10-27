Lookout damaged on Salmon Arm’s foreshore may be fixed before winter

High water in the spring of 2020 created considerable damage along the foreshore trail.

Debris covers part of the boardwalk leading to one of the lookouts along the Salmon Arm foreshore trail. The structure was damaged during this year’s high water. (File photo)

The bird-viewing platform destroyed during high water this spring on the Salmon Arm foreshore trail may be up and standing before winter.

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren, council rep on the Salmon Arm Bay Nature Enhancement Society (SABNES) board, said the damaged platform created quite a safety hazard, so SABNES is working on plans to take down the structure and re-build it.

She said the society is now applying for the necessary permits to build in water.

“Hopefully it will be done this fall,” she said.

Mayor Alan Harrison also referred to SABNES at council’s Oct. 26 meeting. He said he attended the society’s AGM, which was held under the gazebo in Marine Park. He noted that the SABNES board has a diverse range in ages and it’s a fallacy that it’s devoid of young people.

