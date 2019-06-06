Colton White and his two kids Dave and Jasmine enjoyed the day in Lumby for the family festival Lumby Days last year. Three days of fun return this year Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Oval Park. (Morning Star file photo)

Medieval times come to North Okanagan for annual Lumby Days

The annual family fair begins Friday and runs all weekend

Lumby Days returns this weekend to celebrate medieval times.

From thrash wrestling and helicopter rides to air races and freestyle motorcross, there’s lots to enjoy throughout the three-day festival this weekend.

The annual Lumby Days Parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday with the Vernon Flying team scheduled for a fly over before the parade starts. Organizers encourage people to arrive early.

Inside, vendors also have products and supplies for sale. The annual Festival of the Arts returns Saturday, and will feature a special demonstration by the Monashee Weavers Group: Sheep to Shawl. Saturday will also see the popular fundraiser: the Raku Pottery Firing event which will take place just outside MAC’s venue at the White Valley Community Centre, located at 2250 Shields Ave. Children’s Art Activities will also be available.

For the full list of activities, visit https://lumbydays.ca/events/.

Related: Festivities are underway at Lumby Days

WATCH: our 2018 video of the event

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
South Shuswap totem pole restoration a labour of love
Next story
Summerland celebrates 37th annual Action Festival

Just Posted

Prolonged road work on Hudson Avenue NE to wrap up by end of month

City staff say revitalization contract for downtown specifies finishing by summer

UPDATE: Savona fire at 200 hectares, controlled burn planned

BC Wildfire Service to use burn to control the fire and eliminate fuels

Salmon Arm RCMP ask public to be bear aware

Leaving out attractants to dangerous animals carries $345 fine

Two-year-old Salmon Arm girl fighting leukemia

Extended family sets up GoFundMe page to support six-month treatment in Vancouver

Family Fishing Weekend hits the Okanagan for Father’s Day

Families across the Okanagan will take in Family Fishing Weekend from June 14-16.

‘It’s hard to think about them’: Emotions run free as Canadians mark D-Day

Thousands of Canadians representing various ages and communities were on Juno Beach

Video of Penticton assault victim making strides in his recovery

Bradley Eliason was in a medically-induced coma for over three weeks, now talking and walking

McLauchlan set to perform hits, new tunes in Okanagan

Canadian music icon Murray McLauchlan brings tour to Vernon June 17

‘Go fund me’ page set up for eight-year-old Kelowna boy with cancer

Henry Raymond Debowski has been diagnosed with leukemia

B.C. grocery store uses embarrassing plastic bags to promote reusable options

East West Market redesigned their grocery bags to shame customers into nixing single-use plastic

Senate chooses not to kill oil tanker ban bill in northern B.C.

But, the bill isn’t safe quite yet

Drivers want a three-way-stop at Oyama, Lodge and Woodsdale Roads

‘Lake Country Rant and Rave’ Facebook group posts show angry drivers asking who has the right of way

Transport Canada looking into helicopter at raucous house party in B.C. village

The party featured 1,700 cans of beer, 526 ounces of whiskey, helicopters, but no arrests at Anmore house party

Summerland celebrates 37th annual Action Festival

Event on weekend featured plenty of sports and entertainment

Most Read