Medieval times come to North Okanagan for annual Lumby Days

Colton White and his two kids Dave and Jasmine enjoyed the day in Lumby for the family festival Lumby Days last year. Three days of fun return this year Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Oval Park. (Morning Star file photo)

Lumby Days returns this weekend to celebrate medieval times.

From thrash wrestling and helicopter rides to air races and freestyle motorcross, there’s lots to enjoy throughout the three-day festival this weekend.

The annual Lumby Days Parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday with the Vernon Flying team scheduled for a fly over before the parade starts. Organizers encourage people to arrive early.

Inside, vendors also have products and supplies for sale. The annual Festival of the Arts returns Saturday, and will feature a special demonstration by the Monashee Weavers Group: Sheep to Shawl. Saturday will also see the popular fundraiser: the Raku Pottery Firing event which will take place just outside MAC’s venue at the White Valley Community Centre, located at 2250 Shields Ave. Children’s Art Activities will also be available.

For the full list of activities, visit https://lumbydays.ca/events/.

Related: Festivities are underway at Lumby Days

WATCH: our 2018 video of the event

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.